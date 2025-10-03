The number of EV chargers is surging even as demand for cars softens

America’s EV charging network is expanding just as the market for electric cars faces turbulence, The Wall Street Journal writes.

After a two-year construction spree, the number of fast-charging ports—capable of powering a car in under an hour—has surged 80% to more than 60,000, with thousands more coming online this year.

Federal infrastructure funding and nearly $10 billion in private investment have accelerated the build-out, making “charging deserts” less common. But the timing is awkward, as sales are projected to plunge following the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit, and automakers are retreating from aggressive EV strategies amid regulatory rollbacks.

Reliability remains a sticking point, with only about 71% of charging attempts succeeding on the first try, though that’s improving as companies replace older equipment.

Analysts say the charging industry is maturing just as the EV sector enters a period of uncertainty—raising questions about whether infrastructure growth can keep pace with demand.

