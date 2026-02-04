The nation’s broadband boom is hitting a labor wall

The rapid expansion of high-speed internet is running into an unexpectedly low-tech problem: a shortage of skilled workers to build it, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Fueled by billions in federal broadband funding and rising demand from data centers and AI infrastructure, fiber-optic construction is booming nationwide. But contractors say they can’t hire drillers, linemen and fiber splicers fast enough to keep pace.

Pay is climbing sharply—often well above median wages—with no college degree required, yet retirements and limited training pipelines threaten to slow deployment. Industry groups project a shortfall of nearly 180,000 workers by the early 2030s, raising concerns that universal broadband goals could slip out of reach.

Companies are responding with higher wages, accelerated training programs and outreach to nontraditional workers, but competition for talent remains fierce. The story highlights how labor constraints—not technology—may determine how quickly the digital future arrives.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.