The Capital Region has a new acting US attorney

President Donald Trump has appointed Ellison Travis as the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

The federal court district encompasses the parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The district’s acting U.S. attorney is its chief federal law enforcement official, responsible for overseeing the investigation and litigation of all civil and criminal cases brought on behalf of the federal government in the district.

Travis replaces April Leon, who had served as acting U.S. attorney since February. Leon replaced Ronald Gathe, who held the position since 2021.

In a statement issued Monday, Travis said he’s “honored” to have been appointed by Trump and pledged to work with his office’s federal, state and local partners to enforce federal law, reduce violent crime and execute “Operation Take Back America” in the district. The Trump-backed Justice Department initiative is tasked with “stopping illegal immigration, eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations and ending illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs and human beings.”

An LSU grad, Travis had served as the district’s executive assistant U.S. attorney since July 2023. From 2018 to 2023, he served as the district’s first assistant U.S. attorney. Prior to that, he was with the Louisiana Department of Justice for more than 20 years, serving first as assistant attorney general, then as assistant attorney general in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, then as director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.