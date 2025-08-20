The LNG boom is bringing both profits and pushback along the Gulf Coast

Liquefied natural gas is booming along the Gulf Coast—and so is the fight against it, Floodlight writes.

Since 2023, the U.S. has been the world’s largest LNG exporter, with six terminals operating, six more under construction and another half-dozen proposed. Developers and the Trump administration tout LNG as a pillar of “energy dominance,” promising jobs, exports and billions in profits. A recent Department of Energy report says LNG boosts GDP and helps close the trade gap. But residents and advocates from Brownsville, Texas, to Cameron Parish say they bear the costs.

Shrimpers report plummeting incomes as waterways fill with tankers, while homeowners point to eroding shorelines and rising pollution. Local governments trade billions in tax breaks for projects critics say bring little community benefit. Environmentalists warn the LNG build-out threatens climate goals, with life cycle emissions rivaling coal.

Despite legal setbacks and mounting opposition, projects are advancing under fast-tracked federal approvals, fueling doubts over whether this boom can last.

