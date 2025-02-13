The latest sign that the US housing market is in disarray

An uptick in December delistings is the latest sign of dysfunction in America’s housing market, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Nearly 73,000 homes were pulled from sale after they failed to find a buyer in the final month of last year, data from real estate analytics firm CoreLogic shows.

Delistings tend to rise in winter when fewer people are actively looking for a home but the trend last year was unusually strong, representing almost one in 10 properties on the market, and a 64% increase from the same month of 2023.

Many sellers who pull their homes off market do so temporarily, with plans to relist the houses in the spring. But the recent jump in delistings suggests that much of the extra inventory that hit the market last year sat unsold.

