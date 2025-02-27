The latest on Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico, Canada and China

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date, CNBC reports.

The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused for one month earlier this month, but the Trump administration has recently sown confusion over whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.

In a Truth Social post Thursday morning, Trump clarifies that they would.

He claims that illicit drugs “are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels,” despite pledges from both U.S. neighbors to boost their efforts to police their borders.

He also announced that China, which already faces 10% U.S. tariffs on its products, “will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date.”

