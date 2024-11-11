The latest on the special session to overhaul the state’s tax structure

Lawmakers introduced 31 bills last week to kick off Louisiana’s special legislative session, called by Gov. Jeff Landry to overhaul the state’s tax code and reform juvenile prosecution laws, The Center Square reports.

“The people need our entire tax package, not just a slice,” Landry said in a post on Facebook. “The opportunity before us is significant, and it’s up to all of us to seize it. I urge the Legislature—take this package in its entirety and let’s not squander this chance to make a lasting difference for Louisiana’s future.”

So far, HB1, HB2, HB3, and HB7 were all reported favorably by the Ways & Means Committee. HB1, the personal income tax cut, was reported favorably by the Appropriations Committee on Friday.

On Monday, the Appropriations Committee will hear HB2, which proposes lowering the corporate income tax rate, and HB7, which aims to overhaul Article VII of Louisiana’s constitution.

