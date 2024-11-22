The latest on the special session that ends Monday

Two pieces of legislation that would make a temporary pay raise for K-12 teachers and school support workers permanent received final passage Friday in the Louisiana Legislature, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Voters still must approve a constitutional amendment before teachers see changes on their paychecks.

Together, House Bill 5 by Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, and House Bill 7 by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, use constitutionally protected funds to pay down nearly $2 billion dollars in teacher retirement system debt. Funding for local school districts to pay the debt instead make make the $2,000 temporary stipend provided by the Louisiana Legislature a permanent fixture. A $1,000 stipend for support workers would also be made permanent.

Emerson’s bill, a constitutional amendment, requires voter approval and also contains several other important components of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax package.

Tying in the teacher pay aspect into the amendment, which also raises the state sales tax to 5% starting Jan. 1, could help bring out voters for a special election in March.

