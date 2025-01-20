The latest on preparations and closures ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm

Gov. Jeff Landry on Saturday issued a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana in preparation for this week’s anticipated winter weather. The state of emergency allows for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Locally, newly elected Mayor Sid Edwards on Friday issued a parishwide Emergency Disaster Declaration ahead of the cold snap. The declaration enables the city-parish to implement necessary emergency plans and request additional resources as needed in order to supplement local efforts to protect property and save lives. All city-parish offices will be closed on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings for Louisiana beginning Monday and extending through Thursday.

