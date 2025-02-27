The IRS is shuttering 110 offices with taxpayer assistance centers nationwide

The Trump administration plans to shutter more than 110 IRS offices that have taxpayer assistance centers, The Washington Post reports.

The plan, outlined in a Tuesday letter from the U.S. General Services Administration that was obtained by The Washington Post, comes in the midst of the federal tax filing season that ends April 15, and as the administration is working to reduce agencies’ headcount and scale back the footprint of the federal government. Last week, the IRS started laying off approximately 7,000 probationary employees.

At least 113 taxpayer assistance centers will have their leases terminated or not renewed when they expire, according to a list included with GSA’s letter. It’s unclear whether the assistance centers—which provide free, in-person help for tax filers on an appointment basis—will relocate or simply close.

There is one IRS taxpayer assistance center in Baton Rouge, located in Citiplace.

