The importance of making employees feel noticed

Despite companies pouring billions into employee engagement, 70% of workers remain disengaged—and one reason may be that they simply don’t feel seen, Harvard Business Review writes.

Gallup found that only 39% of employees strongly agree someone at work cares about them as a person. Disconnection like this erodes motivation and well-being, making authentic leadership more critical than ever.

Leaders can combat disengagement by becoming better “noticers”—slowing down, asking meaningful questions, and paying attention to the small cues that reveal how people are really doing. Research shows that hurry and distraction undermine our ability to notice others, leading to transactional meetings and robotic interactions.

But when leaders show up with intention, optimize everyday moments, and track what they observe, they build trust and boost performance.

From asking “What’s been most meaningful today?” to tracking team energy with color-coded check-ins, small, deliberate efforts make a big impact. As one leader put it: “Relationships are my job. Everything else follows.”

Read the full story from Harvard Business Review for ways to lead with attention and care. A subscription may be required.