The hottest job market in a generation has ended

Americans’ once-in-a-generation job market has come to an end, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The hot hiring and low unemployment that helped millions of workers find new gigs, boost their wages and reinvent their careers are giving way to more prosaic times. While the market is still healthy by many measures, signs of difficulty are creeping in.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% last month—the first time it has crossed above 4% since 2021. That’s still low by historical measures, but it’s up from 3.4% early last year. Workers have stopped quitting jobs at a frenzied pace, and college grads are having a hard time getting hired after receiving their degrees.

And while the risk of getting laid off is still low, hiring has fallen beneath its pre-COVID level.

Many economists see a job market that has come back into balance, though some worry that conditions could continue to worsen.

Read the full story.