The hidden downside of contract work

Contract work can offer flexibility, remote options and a foot in the door at coveted companies—but it can also quietly box workers in, Fast Company writes.

As more professionals turn to freelance and contract roles, some find that what was meant to be temporary becomes a long-term label that hiring managers struggle to see past. Despite doing the same work as full-time employees, contractors may face doubts about their ability to collaborate, take direction or commit long term when they later pursue permanent roles.

Those assumptions can sometimes be misplaced, though, as contract work is real experience and often demands adaptability, independence and results-driven performance.

Still, freelancers hoping to transition to full-time jobs may need to proactively address unspoken concerns in interviews and clearly articulate their long-term goals. Hiring managers should also rethink outdated biases and ask better questions rather than making assumptions. As contract work becomes a permanent feature of the modern labor market, the challenge is ensuring it remains a bridge—not a trap.

