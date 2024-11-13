The hidden costs of in-house landscaping: Why outsourcing may be the smarter choice

Sponsored by Mullin

As businesses grow and expand their facilities, the challenges of maintaining a pristine landscape can quickly become a significant burden. Many organizations assume that handling landscaping in-house is the most cost-effective solution, but the reality is often quite different. Here are some of the common pitfalls of relying on internal teams for exterior maintenance, as well as the compelling benefits of outsourcing to a professional landscaping contractor.

The seasonal struggle

One of the primary issues that plagues in-house landscaping teams is the seasonal nature of the work. Take the example of a school system — during the hot summer months when the grounds require the most attention, the facilities staff are often stretched thin, juggling both interior and exterior responsibilities. As a result, the landscaping tends to fall by the wayside, leaving the campus looking unkempt and neglected.

This seasonal imbalance is not unique to schools; many commercial and industrial properties face similar challenges. Keeping up with mowing, trimming, and other essential tasks can be incredibly difficult when your team is also responsible for a wide range of other facility management duties.

The hidden costs of employing in-house staff

Beyond the seasonal struggles, there are significant financial considerations to weigh when maintaining an internal landscaping team. The true cost of employing a full-time grounds crew goes far beyond their base hourly rate. When you factor in the specialized equipment, training and management required to oversee an in-house landscaping operation, the expenses can quickly add up.

“Generally, the capital expenditure to equip an in-house landscaping employee can be around $30,000,” explains Paul Crocker, maintenance division manager at Mullin. “Add in the salary for that full-time employee and their burden rate, which can be as high as 40 percent to cover benefits, payroll taxes and other indirect costs, and you’re looking at a total annual investment of $75,000 or more for a single employee.”

In contrast, outsourcing to a professional contractor can provide significant cost savings, with estimates suggesting a 30-35 percent reduction in overall landscaping expenditures.

Specialized expertise and reduced liability

Maintaining a commercial property’s exterior is about more than just aesthetics – it also involves critical functional elements like drainage, signage visibility and pest control. Navigating the regulatory requirements and technical expertise needed to properly address these concerns can be a major headache for facility managers.

“Landscape contractors like us have licensed arborists, horticulturists and chemical applicators on staff,” notes Crocker. “We’re able to provide a comprehensive, turnkey solution that addresses all of a client’s landscaping needs, from tree care to weed management. This specialized expertise not only ensures the job is done right, but it also significantly reduces the client’s liability exposure.”

By outsourcing to a professional landscaper, businesses can offload the burden of managing multiple vendors and maintaining compliance with various industry regulations. This frees up valuable time and resources for facility managers to focus on their core responsibilities.

The flexibility to adapt

One of the most compelling benefits of outsourcing landscaping is the inherent flexibility it provides. Rather than being locked into a fixed staffing model, businesses can scale their landscaping services up or down as needed to accommodate seasonal fluctuations or changes in facility size.

“The cyclical nature of landscaping work is reflected in the pricing of our contracts,” Crocker explains. “This allows our clients to enjoy cost savings during the off-season while ensuring their grounds are well-maintained year-round.”

In an era of rapid change and unpredictability, the ability to adapt quickly and efficiently is a significant competitive advantage. By outsourcing their landscaping, businesses can focus on their core operations while leaving the exterior maintenance to the experts. To learn more about the wide range of services offered by Mullin, visit mullinlandscape.comor call 225.650.7387.