The hidden cost of sending mixed messages to your team

Research suggests that trying to make teams pursue both innovation and flawless execution at once may backfire, Harvard Business Review writes.

A study of 109 teams at a North American mortgage company found that those with dual “learning and performance” goals were the least effective. Teams reported greater purpose and achieved stronger results when they emphasized one orientation—either experimenting and mastering new skills or hitting performance targets—while deemphasizing the other.

Mixed signals left employees uncertain whether to focus on risk-taking or reliability, eroding morale and slowing progress on critical problems.

For example, an IT team tasked with both innovation and system uptime ended up playing it safe, addressing only easy issues while avoiding deeper fixes. By contrast, a customer service division that clearly prioritized rapid, first-contact resolution saw morale and ratings soar.

The takeaway: Leaders should choose a dominant orientation, align goals and incentives accordingly, and avoid diluting focus with conflicting expectations.

