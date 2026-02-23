The hidden cost of a frozen housing market

A frozen housing market is rippling through U.S. manufacturing, squeezing companies that rely on home sales and remodeling for higher-margin products, The Wall Street Journal writes.

With elevated mortgage rates and cautious consumers keeping would-be buyers in place, demand for appliances, flooring, cabinets, paint and HVAC systems has softened. Manufacturers say homeowners are opting for repairs over full replacements, cutting into premium product sales. Data indicates declines across key building categories, from windows to roofing, as housing turnover stalls.

Executives from Whirlpool, Carrier, Sherwin-Williams and others say the slowdown has lingered longer than expected, echoing conditions not seen since the financial crisis. Still, some see early signs of stabilization, pointing to aging housing stock, modest improvement in existing-home sales and subtle shifts in retail demand as potential indicators of a rebound. If housing activity thaws, manufacturers tied to discretionary home spending could see a meaningful lift.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.