The global oil supply is growing faster than expected

Global oil supply is set to rise three times faster than demand this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s latest monthly report, which notes seasonal factors are keeping the market tight in the short term.

The agency expects oil supply to grow by 2.1 million barrels a day this year and 1.3 million the next, above earlier estimates of 1.8 million and 1.1 million barrels a day, respectively. The revision follows OPEC+’s latest supersize output hike, though countries outside of the alliance remain the primary drivers of growth.

Friday’s report came as Brent crude trades at $69 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate is at $67 a barrel, as uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and concerns about oversupply continue to weigh on sentiment.

The IEA lowered its oil-demand growth forecast for this year to 704,000 barrels a day from 724,000 previously. Except for 2020, when Covid-19 hit, that marks the lowest growth rate since 2009.

