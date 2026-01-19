The entry-level squeeze: Small businesses pulling back from hiring new grads

Small businesses are cooling on entry-level hiring—and the Class of 2026 may feel the chill.

A national survey reviewed by Fast Company finds that firms with fewer than 500 employees are 30% more likely than larger employers to say they won’t hire recent graduates this year, marking the steepest expected pullback in more than a decade.

Roughly one in five small employers say they either won’t hire college grads at all or plan to hire fewer than in 2025, a trend that is even harsher for candidates with graduate or professional degrees.

The slowdown is playing out alongside broader caution in the small business sector: Only 56% of small firms were actively hiring or trying to hire as of October, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

The data suggests that early-career workers face a tougher entry-level market as employers grow more selective, prioritize experience and keep payrolls lean—raising questions about how new graduates will gain a foothold in the workforce.

