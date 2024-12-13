The elite AI Alliance has a new member, and they’re from Baton Rouge 

LSU has become the first Louisiana institution, in higher education and industry, to join the AI Alliance.

LSU received its invitation from the global organization this fall, recognizing LSU as one of the top academic institutions at the forefront of AI technology, applications and governance. The AI Alliance is a collaborative network of companies, government organizations, nonprofits, research institutions, startups and universities paving the way in the AI space.

The alliance has more than 140 members in over 23 countries. Members include tech powerhouses like IBM, Meta, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Sony, and Uber. Other university members include Yale Engineering, The University of Texas at Autin, St. John’s University, University of Pennsylvania Engineering, NYU, University of Notre Dame, Dartmouth, and Cornell University.

LSU will be involved in two AI Alliance focal groups. One supports global AI skill-building, education and research. The other group is focused on AI applications, building the most cutting-edge tools for AI model builders and GenAI application developers.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” says Keena Arbuthnot, vice president and chief data officer and dean of the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School at LSU. “We really put the flag down for Louisiana and said, ‘We want to be part of this discussion. We want to be in the conversation.”

Arbuthnot says AI has exploded on campus in research, development and application. As a member of the alliance, LSU will grow its access to a global community of academic and industry leaders, further establishing itself as a hub for AI advancement and innovation.

“Being able to leverage our membership in the AI Alliance, not only for networking for our faculty but also to think about and understand how to leverage and harness expertise from across the world in AI in a way that can help improve our research at LSU and the research that will ultimately impact Louisiana is exciting,” Arbuthnot says.