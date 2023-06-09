The Design Studio: New design center part of 20th anniversary celebration [sponsored]

Each month of this year will be a celebration for The Design Studio (TDS), all leading up to the firm’s 20th anniversary in July. It’s been a busy transition from 2022-23 for TDS, with new digs and warehouse consolidation on the agenda, but Owner Becky Walker is committed to both her staff and clients.

AT A GLANCE Top executive: Becky Walker, Owner/Principal Designer Phone: 225.927.2880 Address: 7575 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Website: tdsola.com

“We are a longevity company,” she says. “Owning a small business has its benefits. We can be flexible and grow quicker.”

A graduate of Louisiana State University’s School of Interior Design, Walker spent the first 10 years of her career working for a contract furniture group. That’s where she learned the basics and the need for a strong foundation in business. She also learned that she wanted to create a positive work environment in her own company.

When she started TDS in 2003, she knew she wanted to focus on both residential and commercial design, along with growth experiences for her staff members.

Read the full story.