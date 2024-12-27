The deadline for the Corporate Transparency Act requirements is extended for some

The deadline for existing companies to file their beneficial ownership information to U.S. regulators in January is off again after a brief period when the filing date was in doubt.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reinstated the injunction, which it had just reversed on Monday.

On Monday, the court had reversed an injunction issued by a Texas district court judge earlier this month that blocked the national implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act, The Wall Street Journal reported. The ruling put the Jan. 1 deadline back in force for millions of small businesses and certain corporate entities to report information about their ownership. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which implements and enforces the law, says that it is giving additional time for companies to file, including extending the deadline to Jan. 13 for some existing companies.

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated since original publication to reflect the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals’ most recent decision.)