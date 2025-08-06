The condo market has hit a decade low

Condo sellers are facing their weakest market in over a decade, with prices down, supply up and buyers in control—especially in the South and Sunbelt, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Unlike the tight single-family home market, condos are languishing amid rising insurance premiums, growing HOA fees and stricter safety regulations, particularly in Florida.

The average U.S. condo price fell 1.4% in June, the sharpest drop since 2012, according to Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, months of supply are near a 10-year high, creating downward pressure on prices. Condos, typically priced at a premium per square foot, are becoming harder to justify as mortgage rates hover near 7%.

In Florida, where condos make up 16% of home sales, demand has fallen sharply following the Surfside collapse, stricter building rules, and declining migration. Retirees in particular are backing away.

While condos once boomed during hot housing markets, they’re now bearing the brunt of the cooldown—and in many metro areas, sellers are struggling just to get an offer.

Read the full story.