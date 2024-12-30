The Colonel’s Club offers a new lunch vibe under the Perkins Road overpass

The Colonel’s Club has been one of Baton Rouge’s most anticipated restaurant openings this year.

As Business Report notes in its latest business lunch feature, the $2 million project by Rebirth Brands founder Jordan Piazza, which opened in September, revived a storied space under the Perkins Road overpass that was once home to a private speakeasy in the 1960s as well as several other well-known restaurant concepts including The Old Colonel’s Club, Chelsea’s Café and Kalurah Street Grill.

“We were very intentional to create a gathering place that was warm and welcoming, and equally suited for a night out as well as a business lunch,” says partner and marketing director Julie Perrault.

There’s plenty on the menu aimed at lunchtime diners, including a new beet salad. A recent addition driven by customer requests, the dish features whole roasted baby beets accompanied by avocado lime puree, pickled jalapeños, goat cheese croquettes, saffron honey vinaigrette, crushed pistachios and candied apples.

