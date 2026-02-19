The case for slower, smarter AI deployment

As artificial intelligence pressure intensifies, many companies are pouring money into tools without first asking where they’ll make the biggest difference. The smarter approach: Start with your most painful bottleneck, not your biggest budget, Fast Company writes.

Managers can identify repetitive, time-consuming work that drains productivity and test AI where it can deliver measurable relief.

Equally important is positioning AI as an enhancer, not a replacement. Teams adopt technology faster when it removes grunt work and sharpens human judgment rather than threatening jobs. Trust also matters. Leaders must be transparent about how systems work, where data comes from and when human oversight is required.

Lastly, every initiative should connect directly to a business objective—reducing costs, increasing retention, improving speed—and include space for experimentation. Organizations that treat AI as a learning process, not a quick fix, are more likely to unlock sustained value instead of short-term hype.

Fast Company has the full story.

