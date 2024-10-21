‘The Bottom Line’: Work begins on the new Livingston airport

After more than 10 years of planning, work has started on the Livingston Parish Executive Airport.

In the latest episode of Business Report’s Bottom Line, we dive into some of the lesser-known barriers the Livingston Parish Airport District traversed to make the project a reality. Besides acquiring the land and getting environmental impact statements, federal legislation was revised, allowing the project to be greenlit.

With the proposed airport’s proximity to the Gonzales and Hammond airports, the Federal Aviation Administration denied support and funding. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves brought the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 to Congress to rewrite legislation to enable the airport’s construction.