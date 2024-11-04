The average homebuyer isn’t who it used to be

The typical homebuyer in the U.S. today is more likely to be an older, single woman, Bloomberg reports.

The age of a typical homebuyer jumped to an all-time high of 56 in the US, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2024 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. The median age of a first-time buyer also reached a record of 38—about a decade older than in the 1980s.

High prices and borrowing costs have created a divided housing market, in which an increasing share of sales come from repeat buyers and richer households. In just two years, the median income of a first-time buyer has increased by $26,000 to $97,000.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.