Thanks to a grassroots push, the Perkins Overpass District will get a crosswalk

Baton Rouge’s Perkins Road Overpass District will soon get a long-sought pedestrian crosswalk at Ferndale Avenue, 225 reports.

The installation of the crosswalk is thanks to grassroots efforts by residents Mysti Byrnes and Julie Gerdes Becnel, two working moms who launched a petition in January for a safer crossing, drawing more than 500 signatures and support from local officials.

The pair is also advocating for MovEBR funds to enhance the forthcoming crosswalk with landscaping and other design features, with the city expected to decide on those allocations this fall.

Supporters, including AARP Louisiana, say the project highlights a broader need for walkability improvements in the Overpass District—from safer crossings to wider sidewalks and curb ramps. The effort comes amid other walkability investments, including the planned underpass project, which will create a footpath from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street.

