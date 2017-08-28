Texas regulators report Harvey-related gas spill

Texas regulators say a 150,000-barrel fuel storage tank spilled an unspecified amount of gasoline east of Houston after tilting over due to large volumes of rain from Harvey.

The spill occurred at Kinder Morgan’s Pasadena Terminal on Saturday.

The fuel was captured by a containment dike at the facility and fire-retardant foam was sprayed over it to prevent an ignition, Ramona Nye with the Texas Railroad Commission says. Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment today.

In a second incident, a fiberglass storage tank operated by Karbuhn Oil Company burst into fire after being hit by lightning early Sunday morning.

An estimated 5 barrels of oil was released, Nye says. Harvey made landfall in Texas late Friday between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm.