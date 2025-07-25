Temple rebukes Landry’s claim of an insurance reform win

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is pushing back against Gov. Jeff Landry’s claims of a major insurance reform win, The Center Square writes.

While Landry touted General Motors Insurance’s recent product launch in the state as a victory stemming from his tort reform agenda, Temple clarified that GM has been licensed in Louisiana for years and that the product’s approval followed standard regulatory procedures—not new legislation.

The exchange is the latest in a strained relationship between the two Republicans, who remain at odds over how to fix Louisiana’s notoriously high insurance costs. Landry argues that insurers are gouging consumers and regulators need more authority, while Temple maintains that he already has—and uses—the power to reject excessive rates.

Temple points to Louisiana’s legal climate as the main issue driving insurers away.

