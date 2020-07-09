Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Multi-factor authentication and why it is important

It has become increasingly easier for hackers to gain access to your personal accounts due to users having the same credentials across multiple platforms and being easily tricked into giving them away through phishing emails. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an extra layer of security used to verify user identity, often in the form of a code sent through email or text that you must enter after an attempted login. Implementing MFA can prevent malicious actors from accessing your sensitive data. Interested? Contact CMA today to get started.