Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Password tips to keep your data safe

    Tech Tip of the Week: Password tips to keep your data safe

    We use passwords daily to log into our email, bank accounts, and many other platforms that house sensitive information. Keep these tips in mind when choosing passwords for your accounts:

    • Do not use the same password for multiple accounts.
    • Reset your passwords every 60-90 days.
    • Do not keep record of your passwords in the same, easily accessible place.
    • Try choosing passwords that may be difficult for malicious actors to guess.

    By following these guidelines, you can ensure the safety of your personal and business accounts.

