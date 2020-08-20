Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Email filtering

A vast majority of cyberattacks start with an email, exposing and putting your organization’s data at risk. At CMA, we ensure that our valued customers have an email filtering solution in place. Email filtering solutions screen incoming emails, making it much less likely that an end user will be faced with a malicious attack like ransomware, phishing, or malware, and can save your organization the time, productivity, and money that it would cost if you fell victim to a breach. Talk to a cybersecurity expert at CMA today to learn about your options for email filtering solutions.