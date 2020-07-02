Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Protect your Microsoft Office 365 email data
Did you know that Microsoft is not responsible for backing up your Office 365 data? Once an email is deleted, it can only be recovered for 30 days. Unfortunately, after the 30-day holding period is up, you can no longer retrieve that data. Implementing a backup solution for Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive can ensure that you have access to the information that you need, when you need it. Contact CMA today to get started.