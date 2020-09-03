Tech Tip of the Week, sponsored by CMA Technology Solutions: Finding the right cloud solution

Is public, private, or hybrid cloud right for your organization? If your business has large amounts of data, the public cloud might be appropriate for your business with no capital expenditure up front. If you need total governance over your data and increased security, then the private cloud might be a more viable option. Hybrid cloud allows you to shuffle your data between the public and private cloud and is the most common solution. Not sure which cloud solution is right for your business? Talk to a CMA cloud expert today!