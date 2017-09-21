Tax dollars finally set to flow to north Baton Rouge economic development district

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, a body created last year to spur investment in the northern part of the parish, is set to begin receiving its dedicated funding next month.

The money will finally begin flowing to the district in October after the 2% hotel occupancy tax was inadvertently delayed by the Metro Council in April. The district’s board has not yet hired a permanent executive director, but will have one in the next three months, chair Ron Smith says. Until then, the board will consider hiring two contract workers—current interim director Rinaldi Jacobs and Woodrow Muhammad—to handle the director’s duties before selecting one.

The district will also soon begin developing a strategic plan that will lay out the group’s long- and short-term vision for north Baton Rouge, a historically underserved area leaders have sought to reinvigorate through economic development.

Jacobs hopes to work in partnership with the Southern University College of Business and Baton Rouge Area Chamber to create the plan, which is anticipated to be complete in about three months.

“If you look at the composition of our board…it’s an eclectic group of people,” Jacobs says. “We’re going to focus on small businesses, and also bringing in some of those giants.”

The board is composed of a range of business people, including representatives from ExxonMobil, Tony’s Seafood and independent developers.

A renewed focus has been turned toward north Baton Rouge over the past year. Alton Sterling’s killing and the shooting of six police officers last year uncovered tensions among police, the north Baton Rouge community and other parts of the parish. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome created transition committees specifically to study the revitalization of the area and race relations.

—Sam Karlin