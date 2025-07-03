Tariffs could cost US midsize companies a collective $82B

A pair of new studies from the JPMorganChase Institute are warning that the nation’s current tariff strategy could result in $82.3 billion in costs for midsize companies, Inc. writes.

Midsize companies, with annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion, are responsible for roughly one-third of U.S. private sector revenue and employment.

While costs are expected to be felt by most businesses, JPMorgan researchers warn that wholesale and retail sectors will feel the steepest impacts from tariffs. Furthermore, coastal regions and major trade hubs—like Southern California, Texas and the Northeast—are expected to feel even harsher impacts.

To offset the additional costs, researchers say businesses may have to raise prices, or resort to layoffs, hiring freezes or lower profit margins. Larger companies may be better suited to initially avoid the brunt of impact, if they built up inventory in anticipation of higher tariffs. But 21% of midsize companies’ imports come from China, now subject to a 55% tariff.

