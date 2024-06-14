Talk surfaces of bringing an NHL team to New Orleans

There are rumblings about the National Hockey League coming to New Orleans, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.



In a recent interview, Gov. Jeff Landry did not rule out putting a professional hockey franchise in New Orleans but also says there hasn’t been any discussion between him and the National Hockey League about doing so.



“I think New Orleans is one of those cities that is poised to be the place where sports happens,” Landry says. “We would talk to the NHL. We would talk to anybody that wants to bring anything there. … Certainly, if there’s an appetite for them to come to New Orleans, we’re interested in having one.”

Whispers about the NHL coming to New Orleans picked up last week when Nic Perkin, the owner of a new minor league hockey team in Monroe, talked at length about the possibility during a news conference.

“If Las Vegas can stand up a championship hockey team in the middle of the desert, New Orleans can stand up an NHL team in the middle of the bayou,” Perkin said at a kickoff event for the revived Monroe Moccasins franchise. “So count on that to happen, and please feel free to tell me that it won’t happen, I can always use the motivation.”

Perkin was referencing the Vegas Golden Knights, a 2017 NHL expansion team that won the Stanley Cup last year. He says he has talked to Landry about the prospect of a New Orleans NHL franchise, which the governor confirmed.

In an interview with KNOE-TV in Monroe, Perkin was more bullish about the proposal than Landry.

“We firmly believe an NHL team should be stood up in New Orleans, certainly within the next five years,” Perkin told the television station. “We’ve been speaking to the governor’s office about it, about creating incentives, about setting up facilities. Obviously, we would need a world-class arena in New Orleans for that.”

