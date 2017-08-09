It’s taking longer to get hired for a new job

Job seekers should prepare for a lengthy interview process, USA Today reports.

Despite the low unemployment rate, which dropped from 4.4% to 4.3% last month, many would-be employees remain frustrated with longer-than-ever wait times throughout the hiring process.

For the first half of 2017, the average hiring time—from start to finish of the interview process—has been 23.8 days, according to a new study from the employment website, Glassdoor.com. That number is up almost a full day more compared with 2014’s average of 22.9 days, and it gets longer depending on the industry.

“Hiring times for more sophisticated jobs always take longer than they do for lower-skilled jobs,” says Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist. “They’re not as much on the line for lower-level jobs.”

The study compiled data from nearly 84,000 interview surveys in the U.S. left on the site from Jan. 1 to June 13.

