Take a look inside the renovated Patrick F. Taylor Hall at LSU

The $116 million renovation of Patrick F. Taylor Hall at LSU is complete, and the latest issue of Business Report gives readers a look inside.

Designed by architects Perkins+Will and Coleman Partners Architects, and completed in December, the hall houses the LSU College of Engineering departments and administration. The complex was completed in several phases and encompasses more than 436,000 square feet of usable space for student collaboration, classroom teaching, faculty and staff offices as well as teaching and lab space.

The project included a complete gutting of the old CEBA building. Additionally, the Cambre Atrium in the Chemical Engineering Building area, finished in December 2016, includes a continuous three-story atrium with suspended cloud ceiling lights, terrazzo flooring and glassed-in labs, classrooms and office space to allow students and guests to observe many of the teaching and research space.

“The new Patrick F. Taylor Hall represents the model for future academic and research space at LSU, from its transparent interior design that reflects the ‘Engineering on Display’ goal, flexible classroom arrangements for modern teaching pedagogies and ample space for students to gather together, to its exterior architecture that is characteristic of the LSU campus,” says Roger Husser, LSU assistant vice president for planning, design and construction.

See a gallery of images.