Take a look inside Baton Rouge Music Studios’ new creative space

Baton Rouge Music Studios has expanded with BRMS Creative, a new facility aimed at strengthening the city’s creative economy, 225 writes.

The project adds soundproofed studios, a professional engineering room and flexible rehearsal and event spaces, creating an environment where local artists can produce, collaborate and showcase their work.

Founder Doug Gay partnered with Jessica Bandele to develop the space after recognizing a gap in Baton Rouge’s infrastructure for music and performing arts. In addition to lessons and youth programs, the facility offers rentals for recording, events and professional development, positioning itself as a resource for both individual creators and schools.

With the investment, BRMS is betting that Baton Rouge’s arts scene can support a more structured hub for music production and performance—one designed to retain talent, attract new projects and grow opportunities for local entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

Read the full story.