Supreme Court case could reshape Louisiana’s coastal lawsuits, energy economy

Louisiana’s high-stakes coastal erosion lawsuits are drawing renewed scrutiny as the U.S. Supreme Court considers Chevron v. Plaquemines Parish, a case that could determine whether the suits remain in state courts or shift to federal jurisdiction, The Center Square reports.

In a webinar hosted by George Mason University’s Scalia Law School, policy advocates warned the litigation is crippling the state’s economy.

The Pelican Institute estimates Louisiana has lost up to $113 million annually since the suits began in 2013, along with 2,000 jobs and millions in royalty revenue. Industry lawyers point to a 41% decline in oil and gas jobs and a 57% drop in crude production, calling the lawsuits an accelerant to the sector’s decline. Parish attorneys counter that the cases are a legitimate mechanism to hold companies accountable and fund restoration, noting Louisiana law requires recovered funds to be spent on coastal protection. The Supreme Court’s ruling could reshape the future of both energy and restoration.

Read the full story.