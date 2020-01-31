Super Bowl ads go up in cost and clout as companies release teasers 

The Super Bowl is the biggest single day in advertising, with companies this year reportedly spending $5.6 million for a 30-second spot during the game, up from last year’s $5.25 million. To get the biggest bang for their buck, some advertisers leak teasers, or even the full ads, before the big game to start generating buzz, CNBC reports.

There’s a lot at stake: The Super Bowl routinely draws more than 100 million viewers, making it one of the few major broadcast events to draw blockbuster ratings amid eroding viewership due to streaming services like Netflix.

This Sunday’s game will pit newcomers such as Facebook and hummus-maker Sabra against returning advertisers such as Pepsi and Avocados from Mexico.

The best Super Bowl ads go beyond humor or flashy content and strive to succeed from a marketing standpoint, experts say. So what about this year’s mix of ads? So far, it’s clear there will be a political element, with presidential candidates including Michael Bloomberg and President Donald Trump buying airtime.

Facebook’s Super Bowl debut will feature Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone. The teaser shows Rock launching a rocket, with the tagline, “Get Ready to Rock.” The spot will focus on promoting Facebook’s Group service. Amazon’s ad stars Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as they leave their home. They wonder what life was like before Alexa, leading to a montage of people through the ages struggling to find the news, turn down their home’s temperature and hear jokes. Read the full story here.