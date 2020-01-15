Sunbelt Rentals division relocating to former Acme Brick building off Airline

Sunbelt Rentals is moving its Wooddale Boulevard branch into the former site of Acme Brick Tile & Stone, on Baringer Road off Airline Highway.

The 12,000-square-foot building will house Sunbelt’s general equipment and tools division, a corporate decision based on the fact that its current Baton Rouge facility is “functionally obsolete” and the cost for repairs was too “astronomical” to remain in the space, according to local company management.

“Acme Brick sold the building to some investors, and the investors leased it to Sunbelt when they were looking for a new facility,” says Mark Hebert, who represented the tenant through the site selection process.

While the $3 million sale of the 5-acre property closed in early November, Hebert says Sunbelt signed a 10-year lease on the facility in December. He’s also negotiating a separate deal with Sunbelt to relocate its HVAC and dehumidification division—currently located on Wooddale next to the equipment and tools division—into another building.

Matthew Cazedessus, who manages the HVAC and dehumidification division in Baton Rouge, says that building will be on Airline, close to the other division’s new digs. He expects both Sunbelt divisions to move into the new facilities within the next two months.

“We’ll be moving from a mechanic’s shop into a facility that has a showroom and offices,” Cazedessus says. “It’s a good move for both of us.”