Sullivan’s Steakhouse could have new owners within the next three months

While the parent company of Sullivan’s Steakhouse is planning to purchase two new brands, it also has received several new bids for Sullivan’s.

The Dallas Business Journal reports Irving, Texas-based Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group—which announced in March it was considering a sale for the 14-unit Sullivan’s concept—confirmed today that it is in the process of negotiating terms for a deal. An agreement is expected to be in place within 60 to 90 days. Sullivan’s lone Louisiana location is on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

News of a potential Sullivan’s sale comes as Del Frisco’s is venturing into Spanish cuisine with a $325 million all-cash purchase of Barteca Restaurant Group and its two brands, Barteca and Barcelona Wine Bar. Combined, they span 31 restaurants in 10 states and Washington D.C.

Read the full story.