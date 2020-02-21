Studyville tutoring center to open at Perkins Rowe

An academic lounge called Studyville is coming to Perkins Rowe, the mixed-use development announced today.

Set to open in the third quarter of 2020, the tenant will move into the 3,384-square-foot space next to Neubody Cryotherapy.

Studyville is a membership-based academic tutoring lounge where students grades six through 12 can receive on-demand homework help, private tutoring, college admissions counseling, standardized test prep and college application assistance, among various other services. The lounge bills itself as having a “coffee bar, hip vibe and energetic atmosphere.”

“We are the only place in town to offer micro-tutoring, because if you don’t need an hour, why pay for an hour?” says Amanda Vincent, CEO of Studyville, in a prepared statement.

The announcement of the new tenant comes a few weeks after the Hammond-based Gypsy Hill Boutique announced it was also moving to Perkins Rowe, located at the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.