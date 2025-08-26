Student housing cools as affordability trumps luxury

Student housing is showing fresh signs of strain as economic uncertainty weighs on families and students alike, CNBC writes.

Rent growth in the sector slowed to just 0.9% in July across 200 colleges surveyed by Yardi, with average advertised rents slipping 1.4% from March’s peak to $905 per bed. That marks a sharp deceleration compared with recent years, when rent growth often topped 5% or more.

Scion, one of the nation’s largest student housing operators with $10 billion in assets, including the Lark Baton Rouge property near LSU, says demand is shifting away from new luxury properties laden with amenities and toward more affordable options.

“Cost savings are now paramount,” says CEO Robert Bronstein, noting that students increasingly prefer practical features like co-working spaces over rooftop pools.

The slowdown comes even as enrollment at flagship public universities surges, straining available beds and driving long-term bullishness among investors. A Walker & Dunlop outlook projects a “dynamic” 2025 as stabilizing rates, rising enrollment and institutional capital fuel renewed activity.

