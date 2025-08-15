Stuck in place: Why Americans aren’t relocating

Americans are moving less than ever, with 2024 mobility rates near record lows, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Just 7.8% of the population relocated last year, down from 20% in the 1950s and ’60s, as high housing costs, low-rate “golden handcuff” mortgages, and dual-income households kept families in place.

The slowdown extends to the job market: Fewer companies offer relocation packages, and workers are hesitant to switch roles amid weak hiring. Recent graduates face steep odds—underemployment early in a career often lingers for years, widening income gaps.

The frozen housing market has ripple effects: Growing families can’t upsize, empty-nesters can’t downsize, and first-time buyers are locked out. Economists warn that declining mobility hurts productivity, wages and GDP growth.

Pandemic-era spikes in moves have faded, and both geographic and economic dynamism are stalling.

