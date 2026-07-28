Straight Talk: Meet Lindsey Duplessis, Currency Bank’s new Ascension market president

Currency Bank has opened its first physical location in Ascension Parish: a Gonzales loan-production office aimed primarily at serving local businesses.

Leading that expansion is Lindsey Duplessis, a lifelong Ascension resident who was recently named the bank’s Ascension market president.

She spoke with Ascension Business Report about why the bank entered the market, the customers it hopes to serve and how it plans to compete in a parish with several established financial institutions.

What led you to take on the role of Ascension market president, and what do you hope to accomplish in this new position?

After nearly three decades in banking, I was looking for an opportunity where I could make a greater impact, not only for my clients but for the community as a whole. Currency Bank’s relationship-first culture, local decision-making and entrepreneurial mindset made it the right fit. Just as importantly, when Currency Bank was looking at the opportunity to expand, they wanted someone who was born and raised in Ascension Parish and has spent years building relationships throughout the community to lead its expansion in the market. My goal is to build lasting relationships with business owners throughout Ascension Parish, support the area’s continued economic growth and establish Currency Bank as a trusted financial partner. I want my success to be measured by becoming a bank that businesses know they can depend on for sound advice, responsive service and a long-term partnership.

Currency just established its first physical presence in Ascension with its new Gonzales loan-production office. Why did Currency identify Ascension as an attractive market for expansion? What opportunities does the bank see there?

Ascension Parish continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in Louisiana, and Currency Bank saw an opportunity to bring a community banking approach to an expanding market. The bank also recognized the importance of having someone who knows the community firsthand to lead that effort. As someone who was born and raised in Ascension Parish, I understand the local business environment, the people and the relationships that make this community unique. My local perspective positions us to serve our clients in a meaningful way from day one.

What will Currency’s new Gonzales office offer, and what types of customers or businesses are you hoping to serve in Ascension?

Our Gonzales office is built around relationship banking. While commercial lending is a core focus including commercial real estate financing, construction loans, SBA lending, equipment financing and working capital financing, we also provide businesses with a full suite of banking services to help them operate efficiently in their business, but we can also connect customers with the full range of personal banking services Currency Bank offers. I’m excited to work with local entrepreneurs, professional service firms, contractors, manufacturers, healthcare providers, developers and established local businesses looking to expand. Whether it’s financing a new location, purchasing equipment or planning for future growth, we want to be a trusted financial resource throughout every stage of their business.

How do you hope to differentiate Currency from the community and regional banks that already have an established presence in Ascension?

Ascension has several excellent financial institutions, so our focus isn’t on being the biggest. It’s on being the most responsive to the community. We differentiate ourselves by combining the accessibility of a true community bank with experienced commercial banking expertise.