Steady supply is helping to push crawfish prices lower during Lent

Crawfish prices fell another 50 cents per pound this week, marking the second consecutive weekly drop during Lent, according to The Crawfish App.

The Baton Rouge-based pricing tracker, monitoring real-time data from more than 1,000 businesses across south Louisiana, reports that steady supply and increased harvesting activity are helping push prices down. The decline also suggests a recent brief cold snap did not significantly impact production.

Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App, says more farmers are actively fishing ponds as the crawfish continue to grow and move, keeping supply strong. Increased competition as more vendors open for the season is also contributing to lower prices for consumers.

This weekend, consumers can expect to pay about $4.48 per pound for live crawfish and $7.30 per pound for boiled, according to the app.