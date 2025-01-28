State’s higher ed leaders partied with a purpose at Washington Mardi Gras

Washington Mardi Gras is known as a boozy political party for lobbyists, donors and politicians. But for higher education leaders, it’s also an opportunity to take advantage of having Louisiana’s most rich and powerful in the same building, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

While higher education leaders do engage in the party—LSU President William Tate was spotted on his way into Saturday night’s ball—they also use the trip to D.C. as an opportunity to meet with Louisiana’s congressional delegation to discuss funding for state colleges and universities.

Several universities, including LSU, Tulane and Southern, hosted their own hospitality suites, with a buffet and open bar for revelers and campus leaders, who were seen milling about, meeting with D.C.-based alumni, donors and elected officials.

The Illuminator caught up with some of these higher education leaders to ask what business the officials engaged in on their trip.